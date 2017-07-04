Sneak Peek: Inside Mumbai’s New Urban Oasis

Mumbai, with its 20 million residents and bustling economic and entertainment industries, has a special kind of energy that travelers are hard-pressed to find anywhere else. As the epicenter of modern Indian life and culture, the city is the perfect place for luxury hospitality group GHM to set down roots for its latest Chedi-branded property.

The all-new Chedi Mumbai is tucked away in Powai, an upscale and (slightly) calmer residential neighborhood located in the northeastern corner of the city on the shores of Lake Powai. Slated to open in November, the property will feature 312 spacious rooms and suites decorated in a palette of warm and rich browns, creams, and gold that offer a minimalist take on traditional Indian aesthetics. This neutral aesthetic will put the hotel’s sweeping views of the lake and vibrant city in full view, with nearly every room boasts panoramic windows.

Guests of the Chedi Mumbai will find seven bars and restaurants. Designed to allow visitors to mingle with the neighborhood’s well-heeled locals, the property’s culinary lineup will range from an all-day restaurant to a chic rooftop bar and the Swiss-inspired Chesa Restaurant. Those looking for a bit more privacy can head to the Club Lounge, exclusively reserved for guests staying in the property’s suites.

The property will also feature expansive spa and wellness facilities—a certain comfort after long days exploring the ever-bustling City of Dreams.