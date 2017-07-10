The Luxury Collection’s First Ski Resort is a Stunner

For decades, the town of Cortina d’Ampezzo—nestled amid the majestic peaks of the Italian Dolomites—has been a beloved ski destination. The winter retreat hosted the 1956 Winter Olympics, and ever since has lured a certain echelon of jetsetters, many of whom have always stayed at the charming Cristallo Resort & Spa.

Memorable parties at the hotel’s Monkey Lounge and Bar saw the likes of Brigitte Bardot and Princess Ira von Furstenberg, while the property also welcomed high-profile guests such as Frank Sinatra and Peter Sellers (a few scenes from The Pink Panther were even filmed there).

Fast-forward to present day and the storied Cristallo has now joined Starwood’s exclusive Luxury Collection, becoming the brand’s first ski resort.

Cristallo Resort & Spa reopened this season with a redesign of its lobby and 74 accommodations to include all the marks of the Luxury Collection. A second phase of renovations is slated for completion by December. Still, longtime fans of the Cortina grande dame need not fret: The hotel’s heritage has been faithfully maintained throughout. During the refurbishment process, Italian suppliers and materials were of the utmost priority, and an intimate touch can be found in the beautifully handpainted roses seen throughout the hotel.

For the ultimate Cortina escape, book the Presidential Suites, which welcomed both Sinatra and Sellers. Each accommodation is named after the man who stayed there, and offers more than 1,000 square feet of elegant living space, along with butler service and an en-suite hammam with chromotherapy lights. After you’ve worn your body out from hiking through the mountains or carving through fresh powder, you’ll most certainly be happy to put your feet up in your suite’s private balcony, which showcases panoramic views of the magnificent Dolomites from every angle.