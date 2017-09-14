Epic Europe: Cruising from Milan to Florence in a 1961 Alfa Romeo

It is April in Milan, and the city is in full bloom, its palazzi and sunbaked sidewalks flooded with well-dressed designers and other creative types attending the annual Salone del Mobile furniture fair. Not far from the bustling fairgrounds, however, at the Four Seasons Hotel Milan, the topic of conversation isn’t Tom Dixon or Ron Arad; it is instead Alfa Romeo, Porsche, and Mercedes-Benz.

“Are you comfortable driving a stick?” asks Martino Motta Pirman, the CEO of the vintage-car agency Joey Rent. Pirman’s company has partnered with the Four Seasons to offer a new road-trip experience, and he is sizing me up as a driver.

I answer with a resounding yes—my daily driver is a 6-speed—and eagerly ask which vintage model Pirman has picked out for me. “Aspetta, ragazza!” he responds. Wait.

To be sure, any car enthusiast would share in my excitement. Introduced in April, the Route to La Dolce Vita is an exquisite auto lover’s adventure in which travelers take one of Joey Rent’s classic cars on a curated road trip between the Four Seasons Hotel Milan, the Four Seasons Hotel Florence, and the Grand Hôtel du Cap-Ferrat, a Four Seasons Hotel, on the French Riviera. Along the way, they can explore the Mediterranean towns of Portofino and the Cinque Terre, the Barolo wine country, the Carrara marble mines, the famed Mille Miglia rally route, and much more. Throughout the trip, a guide from Joey Rent follows the travelers in a modern car—connected via radio for seamless communication—​ensuring VIP service at every turn.

Guests have five cars to choose from, ranging from a 1956 Porsche 356 A Speedster (the car that James Dean made famous) to a 1958 Mercedes-Benz 190 SL Roadster. On this fine spring morning, however, I have asked Pirman to surprise me with a car of his choice—and the anticipation is killing me. Fortunately, I am awaiting my fate in the Four Seasons’ pale-pink Renaissance Suite (a favorite of Karl Lagerfeld), fantasizing about winding country roads and ochre landscapes while dining on a decadent breakfast of eggs Benedict and flaky croissants.

At last my chariot arrives, a pristine fire-engine-red gem. “Questa macchina è bellissima, sì?”—This car is beautiful, right?—asks my Joey Rent guide, Manuel. It’s a soft-top 1961 Alfa Romeo Giulietta Spider: a quintessential Italian 4-speed roadster designed by Pininfarina, and one of the best-kept secrets on the vintage market. Its simple lines, rounded wings, recessed lights, and elongated wheelbase all add to its movie-star good looks.

With Manuel at my side in the passenger’s seat (a request I’ve made because of my status as a solo traveler), I maneuver the Giulietta through narrow lanes and traffic-filled boulevards until the lively city streets turn into rolling green countryside. The crisp smell of the car’s beautifully worn dark-blue-leather interior fills my nostrils; the husky purr of its 1.3-liter twin-cam engine courses through my body. Nearing Parma, we pass acre after acre of farmland dotted with grazing cows—the magicians behind the region’s Parmigiano-​Reggiano cheese. An hour later, we whiz past the canary-yellow Ferrari Museum of Modena.

We eventually stop just outside of Bologna’s city center for a mouthwatering lunch of Parmesan, prosciutto, and traditional Bolognese tortellini in brodo at La Bottega di Franco. Stomach full, I am back behind the wheel just as a cluster of ominous-looking clouds disperses to reveal a brilliant blue sky. The sun reflects brightly off my windshield as I navigate southward past quiet hamlets and ancient villages where modest stone churches and centuries-​old castles dot the verdant views. Eventually the landscape changes once again, this time ceding to the familiar red rooftops of Florence.

It’s a bittersweet moment when Manuel and I roll up to the Four Seasons Hotel Florence. The restored palazzo’s Renaissance-era portico is a welcome sight, but I have become quite attached to my Giulietta after a long and blissful drive. My separation anxiety eases, however, as I step inside and glimpse the hotel’s frescoed lobby and statue-filled garden—just another stop on the route to la dolce vita.

Road Rules

France

Keys to the Villa: A well-preserved treasure of the French Riviera, Villa Santo Sospir—the estate where artist Jean Cocteau lived with his partner for 13 years—is a must-see for culture vultures. Admission is by invitation only—and Four Seasons can get you one.

Nice Art: Explore Nice’s Musée Marc Chagall and Musée Matisse—a pair of institutions devoted to two of France’s most important artists—with a tour arranged by the Grand-Hotel du Cap-Ferrat (musees-nationaux-alpes​maritimes.f).

Wining & Flying: Sample Provençal rosé with a private tasting at Lorgues’s Château de Berne. After a few glasses, the Four Seasons suggests skipping the drive back in favor of a short helicopter ride over the coast.

Italy

Say Cheese: Like Champagne, authentic Parmesan cheese can only be produced in certified regions, such as Reggio Emilia, Modena, and Parma. Italy’s famous dry-cured ham, prosciutto, is also made in Parma, making the city ideal for a gastronomic tour. Don’t miss Leporati Prosciutti Langhirano and Iris Farm along the way.

Drop By: Nestled on a quiet cobblestone street in Modena, Osteria Francescana is ranked No. 2 on the World’s 50 Best Restaurants list. Save room for Massimo Bottura’s famous Oops! I Dropped the Lemon Tart!, which the Michelin three-star chef genuinely created by accident.

Chef’s Choice: In Piedmont, chef Bruno Cingolani of the family-owned Dulcis Vitis restaurant uncovers the wonders of the region with cooking classes, private dinners, and vineyard tours at the coveted Barolo producer Renato Corino.

Truffle Pursuit: In late fall or early winter, the hunt for Tuscany’s rare white truffle is on. Book the Truffle Experience at the family-run Savini Tartufi for an immersive search for the aromatic treasures.

Forever Ferrari: Located in Modena (the birthplace of Enzo Ferrari), the Ferrari Museum showcases the legendary marque’s most important models. Ferrari owners also get insider access to the brand’s closed-to-the-public factory.

Marble Marvel: Michelangelo’s David is one of Italy’s most popular tourist attractions, but few venture to see where the master artist sourced his blue-gray marble. Four Seasons can arrange a 3-hour private Jeep tour of the striking Carrara mines for as many as eight people.

Need for Speed: Trace the tracks of the Mille Miglia’s famed racing route, starting on the curvy, narrow roads of Pistoia and climbing through the Abe­tone Pass.

Off the Charts

Every trip needs a detour. The following experiences may be out of the way, but each is well worth the extra time.

Grape Escape: Roughly an hour northeast of Milan, in the Franciacorta region of Lombardy, Ca’ del Bosco produces some of Italy’s best spumante. Talk shop with owner Maurizio Zanella, a legendary vintner and vintage-car enthusiast.

Gimignano for Gelato: Nestled on a hillside roughly 30 miles southwest of Florence, the medieval town of San Gimignano is an authentic slice of old Italy. The gelato at Gelateria Dondoli is worth the trip on its own.

Cruising Como: Explore Italy’s famed playground for the rich and famous with a private yacht charter on Lake Como, arranged by the Four Seasons in Milan.