The Newest Addition to the Crystal AirCruises Fleet is a Jet-Setter’s Dream

Since making its first flight earlier this year, Crystal AirCruises has pioneered a whole new way for discerning travelers to visit far-flung locations around the world in serious style. Now, with the brand-new Crystal Skye—which will be christened into Crystal’s luxuriously outfitted fleet on August 12—the company hopes to launch the service into the next stratosphere.

A Boeing 777-200LR jet opulently reimagined by Greenpoint Technologies’ design team, Crystal Skye is the largest privately owned tour jet in the world. It’s capable of accommodating up to 88 guests in its spacious cabin for around-the-world charters.

With a nonstop range of nearly 20 hours, the plane is outfitted to make long-haul flights as comfortable as possible: Think plush seats that recline a full 180 degrees, an expansive social lounge with a stand-up bar where passengers can stretch their legs while enjoying premium cocktails, and meals prepared onboard in two state-of-the-art galleys. Over-the-top bonuses like personal butlers and glasses of fine wine from the Crystal SkyeCellar are sure to impress seasoned charterers and nervous fliers alike.

The jet will take off for its first journey on September 30, whisking 86 guests from Hong Kong on an eight-night itinerary that includes stops in Nairobi, Kenya, for world-class game viewing, and Tahiti, for days spent lounging on black-sand beaches. A true charter service, the jet does not offer set itineraries. Instead, the organizing guest works with Crystal AirCruises to plan individualized trips all the way down to the meals served onboard, making the service ideal as a jaw-dropping corporate incentive or for large groups of family and friends.