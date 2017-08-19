DuVine Maps Out Two New Amazing Cycling Tours for Oenophiles

A perfect mix of intense physical activity and exquisite indulgence, luxury cycling tour operator DuVine’s latest itineraries are designed with the discerning oenophile in mind. The new fall and winter trips hit some of Burgundy and South Africa’s top wineries (not to mention Michelin-starred restaurants), allowing guests to get an up-close-and-personal feel for the terroir of the wines they are tasting while cycling through sweeping valleys of vineyards.

The 3-Day Burgundy Tour

For a twist on the classic Burgundy tour, join the Sommelier on Wheels ride, which will run from October 12 to 15 (from $4,195 per person). Master Sommelier Carlton McCoy will lead guests through the region’s gently rolling hills, making stops at some of the premier Pinot Noir and Chardonnay producers in the area, including Le Domaine Génot-Boulanger—one of his favorite winemakers.

With rides ranging from 15 to 27 miles, guests will have the chance to recover with well-earned R&R at the ultra-luxurious Hôtel Le Cep in Beaune. After enjoying meals in Michelin-starred restaurants with wines expertly selected by McCoy, the trip will end on a high note with a rare chance to experience the 1243 Bourgogne Society. Famous for being the world’s most exclusive members-only wine club, the restaurant will open just for the tour. Guests will enjoy a dinner prepared by an esteemed French chef in collaboration with the executive chef of Little Nell in Aspen, Colo.

The 6-Day South Africa Tour

For more experienced cyclers looking for the ultimate wine-fueled adventure, strap in for DuVine’s 6-day South Africa Bike Tour in Cape Town and its ever-popular wine region (from $5,985). Guests will ease into the trip—which runs from January 28 to February 2 and from February 25 to March 2—by blending a custom bottle of wine at one of the region’s top wineries before taking a leisurely ride to the night’s accommodations at the chic Babylonstoren hotel.

After 4 wine-fueled days of cycling on breathtaking single-track lanes, the trip will then wrap up by the sea. Guests will hike Hout Bay and spot penguins at Boulders Beach before unwinding at the cottage-style Tintswalo Atlantic lodge.