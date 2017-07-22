Edgewood Tahoe’s Stunning New Lodge is Not Just for Golf Lovers

With a prime location along the south shore of Lake Tahoe and a modern chalet aesthetic, the LEED-certified, 154-room Lodge at Edgewood Tahoe, is a game-changing addition to Tahoe’s luxury hotel lineup. Situated on the 235-acres of lakefront property, the new lodge is a worthy compliment to the George Fazio-designed golf course, which has put Edgewood on the map since 1968—and has been home to the American Century Championship since 1990.

Meant to evoke the grand lodges of the West, the lodge features a cathedral-height lobby with an expansive window that makes the most of the property’s waterfront location. The interior design elements are also meant to bring the outdoors in, with a limestone wall carved with trees lining the main staircase and maps of the region dotted throughout.

Swathed in a palette of blues, golds and browns, the sprawling rooms and suites are all equipped with gas fireplaces as well as a terrace or balcony that overlooks the lakefront or the golf course. Mirroring the lobby’s dedication to bringing the outdoors in, the custom consoles within each room are printed with historic pictures of Lake Tahoe and Mount Tallac.

When not out teeing off on the award-winning links, cruising on the lake, or lounging by the pool, guests can retreat to the property’s 8,500-square-foot span where the menu of treatments includes a post-golf therapeutic massage. Come dinner, guests can head to the Bistro for comfort food like cheddar chive biscuits, oysters, brick oven pizzas, and venison with roasted carrots.