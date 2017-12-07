Eleven Experience’s Andros Mothership Takes Angling to a Whole New—and Decidedly Luxe—Level

Leave it to the experts at Eleven Experience—the boutique hospitality brand behind the far-flung Deplar Farm in Iceland and Scarp Ridge Lodge in Crested Butte, Colo.—to elevate the rugged sport of angling to a once-in-a-lifetime luxury experience. The Andros Mothership, which debuted earlier this month as the second anchorage for Eleven’s 74-foot Hattaras yacht, does just that with its three spacious staterooms, onboard private chef, and team of expert Bahamian fishing guides.

The boat, which was previously docked in Miami, will now anchor in southwest Andros, a remote corner of the Caribbean that gives guests access to thousands of untouched miles of white-sand flats and some of the best tarpon and bonefishing in the world. After long days aboard one of Eleven’s custom-built Beavertail skiffs trying their hands at catching the elusive fish, guests will return to the Mothership to unwind in the air-conditioned lounge or island-style stateroom while the onboard chef prepares gourmet meals that will pair the day’s catch with locally sourced produce. The yacht also comes equipped with an expansive flybridge, where guests can watch West Side National Park’s stunning network of islets and mangrove-lined creeks slip by with a cocktail in hand.

Like with any charter, guests’ experience aboard the Mothership is completely customizable, and an Eleven Experience manager will work extensively with them before they set off to arrange air and ground transpiration as well as an itinerary for the trip—which can take guests all the way out to the Grassy Creek Cays or the Tongue of the Ocean for world-class reef and offshore fishing if they so desire.

If guests are looking for even more R&R after putting their minds and bodies to the test, they can also arrange for a stay at the nearby Eleven Experience’s Bahama House, located on the plush (an often celeb-filled) hideaway of Harbour Island. There, they can spread out across the 11-room property, arrange for the lightning-fast Rab to whisk them away to secluded beaches, and wine and dine at local hot spots like Sip Sip.