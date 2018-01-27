The Estate at Foxfire Has Us Dreaming of a Family-Filled New England Summer Getaway

Tucked within the gently rolling hills of Maryland’s countryside is the tranquil Foxfire. The new exclusive-use estate from Alex and Sue Glasscock—co-founders of the wildly popular fitness and wellness destination the Ranch Malibu—the property’s pastoral landscape and open spaces make it an ideal landing place for an overflowing family vacation or an intimate getaway for guests who just need to get away from it all.

Though located just 40 minutes outside of Baltimore and 90 minutes outside of Washington D.C., the estate, with its imposing farmhouse and horse-filled pastures, feels worlds away. Originally built in 1932 as a horse breeding and training farm, the main Manor House and cottages have undergone a major renovation, scrubbing away years of hard rural life to reveal a space that is both cozy and stylish. The light filled main house features six bedrooms spread across its 8,000 square feet—all of which feature an elegant mix of contemporary and vintage furniture that nod to the estate’s history. The property’s chapel (the grounds have been transformed from rugged equestrian pastures to pristine, wedding-ready lawns) also serves as a two-story guest cottage where four other visitors can luxuriate under mountains of fresh white linens when it comes time for bed.

When not curled up in one of the Manor House’s cozy corners with a book or cooking a family feast in the kitchen (bringing in a private chef is also an option if guests would rather not sweat about food), guests have free reign of the estate’s 127 acres. The grounds still boast working barns and paddocks, where guests can take a horse out on leisurely trail rides through the regions snaking streams and quarries. After working up a sweat on a ride, they can dive into the property’s glistening pool—or if they can’t wait to get back to the main house, take a dip in one of the property’s swimming holes.

Foxfire can accommodate up to 21 guests and can be booked by emailing Jason Denby at jasond@foxfiremonkton.com.