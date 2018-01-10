This Over-the-Top Trip Through Italy Is Tailor-Made for Fashion Lovers

It’s not hard to plan a trip to please a fashion fanatic, as touching down in any one of the world’s shopping meccas—from staying at Hôtel de Crillon just steps from Paris’ Rue Saint Honoré and Champs-Élysées to enjoying back-door access to Bergdorf Goodman with a stay at the Mark hotel in New York City—should do the trick. That said, the new Italy in Vogue itinerary from luxury travel outfitter Zicasso blows just about every other chic getaway out of the water.

The 10-day tour of the country is centered around Milan Fashion Week (fall/winter collections show from February 21–27 and spring/summer collections from September 19–25), giving guests unparalleled access to exclusive runway shows, behind-the-scenes looks at some of Italy’s biggest brands, and, of course, plenty of opportunity to shop.

The trip kicks off with 5 stylish days in Milan, where guests will set up camp in a spacious suite at either the sleek Armani Hotel or the over-the-top Bulgari Hotel. From there, they’ll get their bearings in the city (and pick up any fashion week necessities) with a personal-shopper-led tour of Quadrilatero d’Oro, where they will make their way through the world-renowned boutiques like Scimat, Ermenegildo Zenga, and Larusmiani that dot Via Montenapoleone. The following day will be spent touring the city’s new Museo del Novecento contemporary art museum before guests head to Via Clerici to immerse themselves in all of the action of fashion week and dine alongside the industry’s who’s-who at the ever-popular Cracco.

The trip to Milan wraps up with a tour of the Armani Silos—a Nestlé-granary-turned-fashion-museum displaying 40 years of Giorgio Armani’s designs—and the Fondazione Prada art museum. From there, guests will head south to Florence for a glimpse into the world of Salvatore Ferragamo. After settling in, the brand will stage a private fashion show at its Palazzo Spini Feroni headquarters and treat guests to a private tour of the store and attached Salvatore Ferragamo Museum while they enjoy handcrafted Negronis. Guests will then receive a private lesson in the art of perfume in the city before a chauffeured Mercedes-Benz whisks them to the Tuscan countryside for a quiet stay at the Ferragamo-family-owned Il Borro estate.

The tour comes to a close with two nights in Rome at the Robb Report Best of the Best–winning Palazzo Fendi. The minimalist all-suite property will serve as the guests’ home base as they conclude the once-in-a-lifetime trip with a tour of the Italian Institute of Fashion, a private shopping experience at Bulgari, and stops at some of the Eternal City’s biggest landmarks.