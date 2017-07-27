Experience Weightlessness with Star Trek’s William Shatner aboard a Zero-G Jet

It may not be space, the final frontier . . . but a fortunate few will boldly go where most have never gone before, and do it alongside none other than the actor who portrayed Captain James Tiberius Kirk in Star Trek. It’s all part of the weightless Zero G Experience with William Shatner, presented in partnership with the Zero Gravity Corporation (Zero-G) and Roddenberry Adventures.

On August 4, during the middle of the official 2017 Star Trek Convention in Las Vegas, diehard devotees will have the opportunity to temporarily escape the terrestrial pull of our planet while traveling aboard Zero-G’s modified Boeing 727. Accompanying them will be Shatner—the actor who played the captain of the starship Enterprise on the original television series from 1966 to 1969 as well as in several films in the franchise. Organizing the mission is Roddenberry Adventures, a travel outfitter with an environmental and educational focus, founded by Star Trek creator Gene Roddenberry’s son, Rod.

Although passengers won’t reach warp speed, they will attain weightlessness with the help of some fancy flying from Zero-G’s expert flight crew, one practiced at flying parabolas. That involves piloting the jet through a 45-degree ascent from 24,000 to 32,000 feet. Once there, the aircraft dives at a 20-degree angle for 20 to 30 seconds, allowing the cabin’s occupants to be released from the grip of gravity before the plane gradually levels off. The parabolic arcing process takes place a total of 15 times, with a sequence of up to five done in a row before a brief break.

Along with memories of a lifetime, Shatner and company will each receive Zero-G flight suits, a certificate of completion, photos and video of the trip, and entrance to Zero-G’s after-party dubbed a “Regravitation Celebration.” Tickets to float fetch $9,950 per person.