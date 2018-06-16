Four Seasons’ Latest Around-the-World Trip Takes Jet-Setting to the Next Level

There are plenty of ways to vacation in serious style, but as a series of new around-the-world trips from brands like Aman evidence, crisscrossing the globe in a private jet helmed by top-notch hoteliers proves to be a getaway like no other. And now, Four Seasons is stoking wanderlust by rolling out the latest version of its World of Adventures private jet trip.

The 24-day, $143,000 trip is a follow-up to the all-inclusive around-the-world trips that the brand launched aboard its tricked-out Boeing 757 last year—every seat of which sold out. Taking off in October 2019, this version promises to raise the grand-tour-style journey to dizzying new heights. Offering guests an itinerary that breezes through nine countries, it expertly mixes iconic getaways with off-the-beaten-path destinations. The journey begins in Seattle, where guests will get a behind-the-scenes tour of Pike Place Market and the city’s burgeoning art scene before boarding the jet for the first time and heading to Kyoto.

Even on the journey across the Pacific, one of the trip’s longest-haul flights, guests will travel in comfort aboard the plush jetliner—which has been completely transformed into a Four Seasons at 40,000 feet thanks to custom fittings that include 52 Italian-leather flatbed seats and a dedicated onboard executive chef and concierge. Once they touch down in Japan, guests will take a deep dive into the country’s history with lessons in meditation with Zen masters or a crash course in the art of the samurai. The history lesson continues in Bali, where guests will take part in an ancient water purification ritual led by a temple priest before returning to the Four Seasons Resort Bali at Sayan to unwind by the property’s breathtaking pool or head into Ubud to shop for traditional batik fabrics and silver jewelry.

The trip will then make its way to the Seychelles for a few low-key days of soaking up the sun, lounging on white-sand beaches, and exploring the lush jungles of nearby Vallée de Mai Nature Reserve (a UNESCO world heritage site). From there, the jet will head to Rwanda, where guests will get a front-row seat to the wonders of the emerging safari destination. Expert guides will lead them through the misty Virunga Mountains, where they will have a once-in-a-lifetime chance to see the exceedingly rare mountain gorilla. After days spent trekking through the bamboo forests, guests will turn in for the night in one of the region’s luxe new lodges (as Four Seasons currently does not have a property there) and will have an option to upgrade to the beautiful and Best of the Best–winning Bisate Lodge.

After spending the next three days in Morocco, guests will cross the Atlantic and touch down in Bogotá—another rapidly emerging luxury destination. There, days will be spent exploring the Colombian capital’s rich history and buzzy contemporary culinary scene. Guests will then be whisked to Ecuador, embarking on a bespoke tour of the Galápagos aboard the luxe Silver Galápagos, exploring the archipelago’s rich flora and fauna with kayak excursions, snorkeling sessions led by experts, and hikes through Elizabeth Bay. Guests will then head back to the mainland, wrapping up the whirlwind trip with a serious celebration in Miami.