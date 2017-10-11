Four Seasons Launches 3 Sky-High Itineraries with NetJets

Jet-setters, take note: Traveling to some of Four Seasons’ most beautiful destinations has just gotten a whole lot more luxurious. The hotel and resorts brand announced today that it will be teaming up with private aviation giant NetJets (which owns the largest fleet of private jets in the world) to launch three high-flying itineraries that will whisk guests away to Four Seasons properties in Vail, Colorado; Jackson Hole, Wyoming; Lanai, Hawaii; France; and Italy.

Each fully customizable itinerary (starting from $48,000) will begin with a private flight from guests’ location of choice in one of NetJets’ luxe planes. Upon touching down in Jackson Hole, Lanai, or Paris, guests will be shown to a Four Seasons private residence or a plush suite. From there, Four Seasons will provide dedicated concierges to lead both small and large groups through each itinerary’s lineup of exclusive experiences.

Those looking for the ultimate winter getaway can book the Ski Adventure, which will take guests to some of the best back-country skiing in Jackson Hole and Vail. In Jackson Hole, guests will kick off the trip with a sleigh ride through the National Elk Refuge to their secluded Four Seasons Private Residence before spending 2 days out on the slopes of the Tetons with a U.S. Olympic skier. From there, NetJets will fly them to Vail, where guests will heli-ski in the Colorado Rockies and enjoy an après-ski mixology class and bourbon tasting.

If travelers are trying to escape the winter weather instead of embrace it, they can head out to Four Seasons Resort Lanai for a taste of untouched Hawaii. There, the itinerary takes on a more relaxed pace, with long stretches left open for lounging by the beach or soaking up the sun with a cocktail at the pool. If guests get a bit stir-crazy, they can take one of the resort’s 50-foot catamarans out for a stargazing expedition accompanied by an expert in Polynesian mythology, or buckle up for an off-road expedition on the island.

Specifically designed to please the exacting tastes of gourmands and oenophiles, the European Escape takes guests through the culinary hot spots in Paris, Florence, and Milan or the French Rivera. The trip kicks off in the City of Lights with sommelier-led tastings and dinner personally prepared by the property’s three-Michelin-star chef Christian Le Squer in his private kitchen. After a cooking class hosted by another Michelin-starred chef, guests will fly to Florence where they will explore the Antinori vineyards and enjoy a private tour of the Uffizi Gallery—which even includes access to areas not open to the public. The trip then ends either on the French Rivera, where guests can get behind the wheel of a classic 1960 Alfa Romeo Guilietta Spider, or in Milan, where guests will toast to the trip of a lifetime on the Duomo’s private terrace.

The Four Seasons’ NetJets itineraries are available with flexible timing through July 2018 and may be booked by up to 14 guests traveling together.