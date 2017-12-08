Four Seasons Debuts an Over-the-Top Multi-Island Hawaiian Excursion

Renowned for its luxurious accommodations and impeccable service, Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts is debuting a tropical experience that takes guests on a grand island-hopping Hawaiian adventure. The new Hawaii by Four Seasons package whisks guests between the Big Island, Maui, Lanai, and Oahu for a 12-day excursion packed with exclusive experiences, gourmet cuisine, and journeys to far-flung black-sand beaches—making it a far cry from your family’s standard island vacation.

Beginning at the Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea, guests will take to the skies for a helicopter tour of the island’s dazzling cliffs, coastlines, and Haleakalā volcano. A stop at Ono Organic Farms offers a farm-to-table dining experience where guests can taste exotic delicacies and learn about island farming straight from Ono’s owners. The charming town of Hana is the next stop on the itinerary, where an abundance of waterfalls, bamboo forests, and a refreshing dip in the lava caves await.

Next up is the the Big Island, where guests will make the most of the diverse range of outdoor adventures offered by the island’s dramatically varied geography. With the ever-popular Four Seasons Resort Hualalai as their home base, guests will learn how to paddle and steer traditional Hawaiian outrigger canoes, relax on the silky sand beaches, and, if they’re lucky, catch a small-scale eruption at the active Kīlauea volcano. Guests will then get a birds-eye view of the island on a private charter flight hosted by Uncle Earl Kamakaonaona Regidor, which will soar around the island to give guests a rare look at some of its remotest locales.

Guests will then venture to the Four Seasons Resort Lanai (a former Robb Report Best of the Best winner), where they’ll horseback ride with Master of Craft and wrangler Keith Moon, take a trip out into the glistening blue waters on the resort’s catamaran, and spend a day on the golf course. Guests can also head out on their own to explore a small island—and get a hit of off-roading adrenaline—in a Polaris 4×4 vehicle. Not to be missed is the private outdoor evening meal, where guests will enjoy cocktails and gourmet dining from a private table overlooking Hulopoe Bay. It’s no secret that the Four Seasons Resort Oahu at Ko Olina, the brand’s newest Hawaiian property, has some of the best cuisine on the island (brunch, anyone?).

When they are not indulging in a kalua pork benedict or lounging on the resort’s private beach, guests of Hawaii by Four Seasons will have a unique opportunity to dive deeper into the island’s rich history. They will take a spiritual journey to Ka‘ena Point, a remote and stunningly beautiful nature reserve where Kumu Hula La’akea Perry will share vibrant stories that will bring the rich culture of Hawaii to life.

The Hawaii by Four Seasons package is priced from $65,000 for a group of four, which includes all experiences and helicopter and/or private-jet island transfers. To book, contact fourseasonshawaii@fourseasons.com.