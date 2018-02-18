Fly High on Four Seasons’ Ultimate Private-Jet Ski Adventure

This ski season, Four Seasons Hotels & Resorts is making it easier than ever to hop from powdery slope to powdery slope thanks to a new partnership with the jet-charter company NetJets. Late last year, the two brands announced their partnership with three bespoke itineraries, including the 6-day Ski Adventure to Jackson Hole and Vail, designed to avoid the crowds and skip the lines in two of America’s best ski destinations. The trip, which is available for charter for up to 14 guests, is available until the last snow of the season.

First stop on the trip: the wide wintry expanses of the Teton Mountains. Seasoned skiers already know the Four Seasons Resort and Residences Jackson Hole for its epic ski-in/ski-out location. On this trip, they can also take advantage of its first-tracks program, which allows a select few early runs before the mountain opens to the public. Skiers will also gear up with custom designed skis, and have the chance to improve their technique with a private lesson with Olympic gold medalist and all-around nice guy, Tommy Moe.

Meanwhile, the less-vertically inclined can opt for a private wildlife safari with aerial views of native elk, moose, bison, and wolves, followed by snowmobiling through Yellowstone’s secluded pockets. Come evening, a multi-course dinner inside chef Michael Gorlaski’s warm-hued Westbank Grill is the perfect aprés-adventure warm-up, serving elevated backyard staples like free-range buffalo and a smattering of Utah cheeses.

Then, it’s back to the skies on NetJets’ Challenger 650 for a short and scenic 40-minute jaunt to the fluffy slopes of Vail. Using the Four Seasons Resort Vail as a home base, skiers will explore the town’s legendary back bowls, and embark on snowy adventures like sled-riding with champion Alaskan Huskies or, for adrenaline junkies, heli-skiing on the vast, untracked powder of the Rocky Mountains. Later, aprés-ski is all about that trademark Four Seasons experience, with altitude-soothing treatments at its spa and a dynamite tasting menu at its Flame restaurant.