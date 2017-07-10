Here’s How to Participate in Conservation Classes, Cook with Michelin-Starred Chefs, and More

Learn alongside legends this year through a series of hands-on master class experiences offered by Marriott Rewards & Starwood Preferred Guest. Available only to members, the one-of-a-kind program will allow participants to experience new activities in an interactive way. Options include creating mouthwatering masterpieces alongside world-class restaurateurs, honing golf skills with professional golfers, taking part in conservation efforts with an oceanographic explorer, and more.

Sports fanatics can train with NBA star Dwyane Wade at the JW Marriott Marquis Miami’s indoor basketball court or improve their swing during a two-day clinic with Annika Sörenstam at the Ritz-Carlton, Lake Tahoe. Budding chefs can participate in a private culinary experience and dinner with Michelin-starred chef Paco Pérez at Hotel Arts Barcelona or partake in a four-day culinary excursion that includes a cooking class with Michelin-starred chef Eric Ripert at the Ritz Carlton, Grand Cayman.

Oceanographer and environmentalist Jean-Michel Cousteau will lead an underwater conservation class at the Ritz-Carlton, Kapalua, and professional surfer Laird Hamilton will oversee a surfing lesson at Sawgrass Marriott Golf Resort & Spa in Florida. Additional offerings include fly-fishing outings and tennis clinics.

Each of the unique experiences can be purchased using loyalty points through the Starwood and Marriott websites.