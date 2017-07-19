Vacation like an Aristocrat at this Historic Italian Villa

Perched high in the hills above the sleepy village of Asolo is Il Galero—a sprawling historic villa that’s filled with impressively maintained ornate stucco-work and surrounded by a terraced, charmingly scruffy garden. The villa, which was built in 1691 by Cardinal Gian Battista Rubini, has more recently been used as a family home by the De Lord Rinaldi’s. In June, they opened up the property for vacation rentals (from about $11,000 a week).

The eight-bedroom villa has long been a favorite vacation spot of the European elite. When Asolo was one of the crown jewels of the Venetian Doges, the villa played host to royals from England, France, and Romania. As the village quieted down in the mid 1800’s, the villa then became an ideal location of the literati coming through the region—serving as a home base for artists and writers like Robert Browning and Freya Stark.

Today, the property is an ideal home base for both those looking for the peace and quiet needed to stretch their creative muscles and for families or large goops looking to unwind in private.

For an authentic taste of the region, guests can take the hour long journey to Venice (the villa boasts views of the city on clear days), tour the area’s many wineries, and nip into the medieval village below for a meal at a family-owned restaurant. Exploring the many hidden nooks and crannies of the villa or lounging in a tranquil spot in the garden or by the pool will prove hard to beat for those who aren’t quite as restless.