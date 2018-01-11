Sneak Peek: Hotel Fasano Angra dos Reis Debuts in Brazil

In the land of spectacular beaches and pristine waters, the tropical climate of Brazil is a welcome retreat for lazy days spent lounging by the pool, boating trips, and adventurous jaunts into the jungle. West of Rio de Janeiro sits Hotel Fasano Angra dos Reis and FRAD.E residential villas. Recently opened, the hotel and villas were designed by renowned architecture studio Bernardes Arquitetura—known for drawing inspiration from the surrounding greenery, natural wood, and sea.

Developed with sustainability in mind, the 60-suite hotel and the 145-apartment bespoke residential villas (named Maris, Acqua, and Natura) are home to over 322,000 square feet of reforested vegetation in an effort to restore reef flora and the reforestation of the Atlantic Forest. Additional sustainability efforts consist of FRAD.E’s plans to build a new cultural center for the community in the near future.

Guests of Hotel Fasano Angra dos Reis and FRAD.E will have access to a plethora of activities, including boating trips to the nearby islands—all 365 of them. An 18-hole golf course designed by Dave Thomas and Peter Allis is located near Pico do Frade, where a series of waterfalls and streams will accompany your game. The hotel SPA features seven treatment and therapy rooms, where guests are welcome to enjoy a relaxing steam or partake in a number of experience packages like beach yoga, sports, relaxation, a water circuit, and soothing meditation at the bottom of a waterfall. There are also several hiking trails, a marina, and a shopping center nearby.

Celebrated restaurateur Rogério Fasano teams up with chef Pedro Franco to bring fresh local cuisine to Hotel Fasano. The new brand titled Crudos encompasses a beachside restaurant featuring salads, sandwiches, pasta, and seafood, while CRUDO brings a more sophisticated and elegant dining option to the property. Open for evening meals, the menu is set to feature crayfish, shrimp, scallops, and a diverse assortment of fish.