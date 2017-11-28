One More Reason Why Ljubljana Should Be on Your 2018 European Hit-List

Though not typically high on most lists of must-visit European cities, Slovenia’s jewel box of a capital is more than deserving of a quick, city break-style getaway. And now, with the opening of the InterContinental Ljubljana, the city best known for its car-free streets, winding-cobblestone roads, and expansive green spaces has gotten a thoroughly modern crash pad.

Located just steps away from the ornate Tivoli Park, the new InterContinental is a beacon of modernity in the sleepy European city. With shimmering glass walls that soar 20-stories high, the building stands apart from the landscape of Secessionist and Baroque buildings below, offering sweeping views of the charming city and imposing Alps from almost all of its 165 rooms and suites. Inside, the property’s sleek and stylish rooms and suites make the most of this view—complementing the city’s palette of green, dusky blue, and terracotta with neutral furnishings and luxe leather accents.

When not out strolling along the Ljubljanica River, touring the castle, or sampling the very best of the local wine in the nearby Vipava Valley, guests of the InterContinental can unwind at the Saruna Wellness spa where a dip in the zero-edge indoor pool will offer some of the best views of the city anywhere on the property. Afterwards, they can dine out in the city to get a taste of the eclectic local cuisine—an enticing mix of influences from neighboring Austria, Italy, and Croatia—or head to the property’s sophisticated rooftop B-restaurant and bar, where they can enjoy a menu overseen by Michelin star Chef Alfredo Russo.