Kauri Cliff’s Tiger Tour Is an Exclusive, Insider’s New Zealand Experience

New Zealand is a country of contrasts, with its dramatic cliffs and tumultuous oceans tempered by bucolic, sheep-filled fields and soft, sandy beaches. Now, the luxe Kauri Cliffs is giving small groups a chance to experience the rugged country in all its glory with the return of its seriously luxe Tiger Tour package with just two itineraries.

The nine-night trips, priced from approximately $28,500 a person, embark on November 17, 2017, and March 1, 2018. Designed by Julian Robertson Jr.—the financier-turned-hotelier who created both the plush Kauri Cliffs lodge and the beloved Farm at Cape Kidnappers—the itineraries give guests the ultimate taste of the country he loves so much. Limited to just four couples, the tour will kick off at Kauri Cliffs—one of the most northern points of the country. There, guests will get to tee off on the property’s award-winning golf course, lounge on the pink-sand beach, and take scenic helicopter flights to catch panoramic views of New Zealand’s North Island.

From there, guests will be whisked to Hawke’s Bay on the southern end of the island via private plane for another round of golf on the stunning Cape Kidnappers Golf Course. During their 3 nights at The Farm at Cape Kidnappers, guests will have free rein of the property and can experience a little of everything—from indulging in the Spa’s signature lavender scrub and massage to stargazing with the property’s astronomer to meeting some of the country’s fluffiest residents on a 6,000-acre working sheep farm.

The tour will come to a close in the country’s capital on the South Island, giving guests a taste of Queenstown’s vibrant urban culture. Guests will stay just outside of the city at Matakauri Lodge, which features unparalleled access to the glistening Lake Wakatipu and 12 chic and cozy rooms. Here, guests can tee off one last time at Jack’s Point for a lakefront round of golf or head to The Hills Golf Club for something more challenging. A helicopter tour of Milford Sound is also on the books, as is wining and dining at some of the most buzzed-about restaurants in the country.