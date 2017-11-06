Kimpton Hotel Born Is the Mile High City’s Newest Crown Jewel

Denver is typically considered little more than a business-only city, or perhaps as a convenient stopover on your way to more glamorous climes like Aspen. But thanks to a burgeoning art scene and the tourism boom brought on by Colorado’s green rush, the Mile High City is quickly becoming a destination in its own right. Since opening in August, the new Kimpton Hotel Born has capitalized on this upswing, quickly becoming the buzzy LoDo neighborhood’s crown jewel, anchoring its stretch of up-and-coming restaurants and craft-beer-stocked bars.

The property’s 200 rooms and suites have a quintessentially cozy Colorado feel—think knotted-pine headboards, rich leather furnishings, and plaids reminiscent of the rugged ranches dotted throughout the state. This rustic décor is broken up by chic industrial accents like bare concrete ceilings and warehouse-style, floor-to-ceiling windows that provide sweeping views of the city outside. The 40 plush suites dial up the hotel’s luxury factor, coming complete with separate living spaces, spacious dining rooms, and deep free-standing tubs.

After days out doing business, exploring the city’s lineup of art museums, or seeking out their own Rocky Mountain high by taking advantage of a whole host of new tours and tastings inspired by the state’s green rush, guests can unwind with an in-room spa treatment or yoga session. When it comes time for dinner, they can head downstairs to Citizen Rail for hearty comfort food like in-house, dry-aged rib-eye steak paired with locally grown produce and locally brewed beer.