Lake Tahoe’s New VIP Club is for True Adventurers

While the shores of Lake Tahoe have long been lined with luxury residences, the area didn’t have a true five-star hotel—or a ski-in/ski-out option—until the Ritz-Carlton, Lake Tahoe opened mid-mountain at Northstar California Resort in 2009. This summer, the hotel is again taking the Tahoe experience to new heights—this time, with its exclusive new Lake Club.

Officially opened on June 25, the Lake Club is a contemporary, two-story waterside space that serves as both an exclusive clubhouse and unique event venue. Accessible to only a limited number of resort guests per day—with reservations required—the Lake Club features direct access to the shimmering water, which guests can enjoy via swimming, stand-up paddleboarding, and kayaking. Luxury boat rentals can also be arranged and accessed off the private dock.

Outdoor spaces feature plush loungers and couches, a lava rock fire pit, and a whirlpool; inside, there are well-stocked locker rooms, fireplace-side seating, and a full bar serving signature cocktails like the Mai Tahoe Tai and Basil Bloom. Curated by the Ritz-Carlton’s executive chef, the small menu includes light bites like salads and sandwiches and gourmet Bento Boxes crafted with fresh and seasonal ingredients. The Club is also planning to host barbecues and buffets—often with live music—during holidays and high-season weekends.

Set on the site of a former B&B, and tucked between private homes, the Lake Club is the work of the Tahoe-based Walton Architecture & Engineering, which used such organic materials as cedar, limestone, and Douglas Fir wood along with glass walls that reflect the environment outside. The overall result is one of a sophisticated residence and a serene sanctuary.

“This opening adds a new aspect to our guest experience, and an exciting new luxury dimension to the Tahoe stay,” says General Manager Joseph Mattioli. “We’re bringing a bit of the mountain down to the lake.”

To celebrate the opening of the Lake Club, the Ritz-Carlton is offering a new Extravagant Après Adventurist Summer Package. Starting at $65,000 per couple, the four-night experience includes round-trip private-jet transfers to San Francisco, accommodations in a three-bedroom Residential Suite, access to the Lake Club, and a host of private experiences, including a Champagne-and-caviar cruise, 80-minute spa treatments, poolside cabana service, mixology classes, and more.