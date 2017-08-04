Land Rover Offers Four-Wheel Forays in Utah and Namibia with the New Discovery

While many marques market their SUVs as amazing adventure vehicles, Jaguar Land Rover is providing proof with off-road travel packages to Namibia and Utah—two disparate destinations but with similar adrenaline-packed programs. Presented by Land Rover Experiences, each of the exclusive exploratory missions offer the chance to put the new Land Rover Discovery to the test while guided by the Land Rover’s professional instructors.

The first of the Land Rover Experience locations will be Moab, Utah, from October 21 through 25. The five-day trip delivers guests to the Red River Lodge—home base for the four-wheel bootcamp. Participants will spend three days challenging both their abilities and that of the vehicles while traveling over progressively difficult terrain: From the Seven-Mile Rim Trail to the intimidatingly named Poison Spider and Hells Revenge trails.

When the dust settles, downtime can be spent sipping on a selection of reds at the lodge’s Castle Creek Winery, or going for the green at the Moab Golf Club’s 18-hole course. The final day can be reserved for horseback riding or hiking before heading home.

The second sojourn is an eight-day getaway in southwest Africa’s nation of Namibia, from May 1 through 8, 2018. The Discovery-driven safari will focus on finding lions, Cape buffalo, elephants, rhinos, and leopards. To do so, guests will roll through Etosha National Park, the Mopane savannah, and Khowarib Canyon, before cruising to the town of Swakopmund on the coast and, finally, Namib-Naukluft Park—all while piloting Land Rover’s lavish transport.

The four-wheel-drive Land Rover Discovery features an aluminum unibody that contributes to a 1,000-pound weight reduction from that of its predecessor. Within the lithe leviathan is an 8-speed automatic transmission paired with either a 340 hp supercharged V-6 (with 332 ft lbs of torque) or 3-liter turbocharged diesel engine (with 443 ft lbs of torque). It’s a power train that allows a top speed of 130 mph.

Enhancing the Discovery’s overland prowess are such features as Hill Descent Control (which applies braking to each wheel independently) and Terrain Response (which allows the driver to fine-tune the engine, transmission, differential, and suspension based on conditions). In the cabin, up to seven passengers benefit from an array of amenities, such as a tinted panoramic roof, a Meridian sound system (with option for 10 or 16 speakers), and plenty of storage space for supplies.

Land Rover Experience’s Utah and Namibia packages are priced at $5,250 and $6,943, respectively. The cost for each include all Land Rover driving opportunities, dining, accommodations, and bragging rights upon return home.