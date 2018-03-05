Leaders of Luxury: Expert Jack Ezon on the Evolution of Luxury Travel [Video]

Brought to you by ILTM and Robb Report, the Leaders of Luxury web series explores the future of luxury through the eyes of those who are determining it—the visionaries behind the world’s premier brands. In this episode, we sit down with Jack Ezon, President of luxury travel agency Ovation Vacations. An industry insider for more than 15 years, Ezon has seen dramatic changes in luxury travel, from the advancement of artificial intelligence in travelers’ everyday experiences to the demand on hotels to provide a holistic “lifestyle” experience. The one value that has endured, however, is the importance of the human touch and the personalized service that comes with it.