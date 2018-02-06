// RR One
Leaders of Luxury: Marriott’s Tina Edmundson on Transformative Travel [Video]

Edmundson talks about how her brand is helping people transcend experiential travel.

By on February 6, 2018

Brought to you by ILTM and Robb Report, the Leaders of Luxury web series explores the future of luxury through the eyes of those who are determining it—the visionaries behind the world’s premier brands. In this video, we sit down with Tina Edmundson, Global Brand Officer for Marriott International, to talk about travel as a launch pad for self-actualization. Through evolving wellness offerings that promote physical, emotional, and mental health, luxury hotel brands are connecting with travelers in transformative new ways.

