Leaders of Luxury: National Geographic’s Nancy Schumacher on Travel with a Conscience [Video]

Brought to you by ILTM and Robb Report, the Leaders of Luxury web series explores the future of luxury through the eyes of those who are determining it—the visionaries behind the world’s premier brands. In this episode, we sit down with Nancy Schumacher, Head of Travel and Tour Operations for National Geographic. Honoring its mission to protect the planet, National Geographic is committed to culturally- and environmentally-conscious travel. The brand’s collection of eco-friendly hotels and carbon-neutral expedition cruises reinforce the belief that true luxury comes from authentic interactions and experiences.