Leaders of Luxury: Six Senses’ Neil Jacobs Thinks You Should Climb a Tree [Video]

The Six Senses CEO explains why simple and honest experiences are having a deep impact on today’s luxury travelers.

Brought to you by ILTM and Robb Report, the Leaders of Luxury web series explores the future of luxury through the eyes of those who are determining it—the visionaries behind the world’s premier brands. In this video, we sit down with Six Senses CEO Neil Jacobs to explore the value of experiences over tangible luxuries. Six Senses’ mission is to connect its guests with each other, with the world, and with themselves through simple yet rewarding experiences, from collecting chicken eggs in Thailand to climbing trees in Portugal. “We want guests to leave our properties in a better place than when they arrived,” Jacobs says.

