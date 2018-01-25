Leaders of Luxury: Virtuoso’s Matthew Upchurch on the Resurgence of Travel Advisors [Video]

Brought to you by ILTM and Robb Report, the Leaders of Luxury web series explores the future of luxury through the eyes of those who are determining it—the visionaries behind the world’s premier brands. In this episode, we sit down with Matthew Upchurch, founder and CEO of the elite travel network Virtuoso, to discuss the evolving ethos of the modern-day traveler. More than ever, luxury clients are seeking enriching holidays that come with social, economic, and ecological impact—experiences that can be a lifeline to local communities and support advanced environmental technologies for a better world.