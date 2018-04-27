Say Hola to the New Los Cabos

Los Cabos is one of those destinations that we never tire of—and we don’t really need to extoll the appeal of sand, surf, and free-flowing tequila. There has never been a shortage of first-rate retreats to check in to along the famed Golden Corridor, running the gamut from intimate and bohemian boutique hotels to over-the-top opulent resorts. And now, there is a new wave of luxury properties calling us back to the Baja Peninsula once again, giving established favorites like Las Ventanas al Paraíso and Chileno Bay a serious run for their money.

This next-gen Cabo is making its first inroads this spring with the opening of the Montage Los Cabos, the Southern California­–based brand’s first international property, and Viceroy’s reimagining of the sleek Mar Adentro. Both properties are set to welcome their first guests over the next six weeks—ushering in a new era of luxury seaside resorts along with them. Nestled amongst 34-acres of breezy beaches and Fred Couples–designed golf courses in the exclusive Twin Dolphins community, Montage will give its guests nearly unfettered access to the glimmering Santa Maria Bay. The resort’s 122 sun-soaked rooms—many of which will boast expansive private patios that tumble out towards the beach, indoor/outdoor bathrooms, and private pools—all feature paired-back décor that exudes easy, classic luxury that the brand, and the destination, is known for.

Twenty minutes up the coast, the Viceroy Los Cabos is a modern masterpiece amongst its colonial-style neighbors. Much of Miguel Angel Aragonés’s dreamy original architecture will remain, with the resorts’ 194 minimalist rooms accessible via elevated walkways surrounded by glass-like water. When it opens in late May, the property will debut a brand-new pool, expanded spa, and two new restaurants. The nearby Solaz, a Luxury Collection Resort, will also feature a striking, modern take on the classic Cabo hideaway when it debuts in September. The property’s mix of clean lines and undulating structures are meant to mirror the stark contrasts between the desert and the sea. The beauty of the surrounding landscape is highlighted by the resort’s vast open spaces that offer sweeping views of the Sea of Cortez and by the endangered local flora that line the property’s pools and winding walkways.

What is sure to be a stellar year for the beloved destination will round out with the opening of Zadún, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve, Nobu Los Cabos Resort, and Four Seasons Resort Los Cabos at Costa Palmas. And with this much hotel-hopping to do (and with Aman’s first Mexico property set to open in 2020), it looks like Los Cabos is going to be high on our itineraries for years to come.