// RR One

Calling History Buffs: Here’s Your Chance to Hit the Skies in a WWII-Era Spitfire Fighter Plane

The Lanesborough London teams up with Goodwood for historic plane flights.

By on January 17, 2018
The Lanesborough London's Spitfire Experience
  View Gallery — 4   Photos

Related Articles

World War II buffs, take note: The luxe Lanesborough London is giving guests a rare chance to buckle up for a ride in one of the last airworthy Spitfires. This iconic fighter was used by Allied forces to keep German attacks at bay during the historic Battle of Britain.

Available through Eden Being (luxury hotel brand Otker Collection’s lifestyle arm), the over-the-top package begins with a night at the chic Lanesborough London. Upon arriving at the Hyde Park hotel, guests will be shown to one of the property’s 93 plush, vibrantly decorated rooms where they can settle in and get their bearings before heading downstairs for dinner at Céleste or—if they’re lucky enough to score a table—at chef Mitsuhiro Araki’s the Araki, which earned its third Michelin star last fall.

The next morning, guests will be whisked outside the city in a Mercedes-Benz S-Class limousine to the famous Goodwood estate. There, guests will enjoy lunch before heading out onto the grounds to get an up-close-and-personal look at two of the rare Spitfires. After a thorough briefing, guests will strap into the pilot’s seat and take off from the property’s grass runways. Once airborne, the half-hour flight will take guests on hairpin turns and gravity-defying barrel rolls—putting the plane’s 1,500-hp Rolls-Royce Merlin engines to the test. When not enjoying once-in-a-lifetime sightlines of the sweeping Sussex coast, where the fateful Battle of Britain took place nearly 80 years ago, guests that are feeling up to the challenge can even briefly take control of the aircraft from the pilot—getting a taste for what it would’ve been like to fly the fighter plane.

Upon touchdown, guests will be given a 360-degree video of their experience before making the journey back from London, where a well-earned cocktail or a long soak in the hydrotherapy pool at the award-winning spa is in order.

The Spitfire Flight and Lunch at Goodwood package (from $12,000) will be available on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays from April through November and can be booked directly through Eden Being. Pricing includes Spitfire flight experiences for two guests.

More Destinations

Comments

Best of the Best

More of the Best of the Best 2017...

Latest Galleries in Destinations

More From Our Brands

Subscription

magazine cover

Get the Magazine

Unleash the power to dream! Subscribe to Robb Report today and bring those dreams to life with every issue!

Subscribe today and save up to 66%.
Includes FREE digital access!

Give the Gift of Luxury

Exclusive Membership

Visit RR1.com

Discover RR1

RR1 is the private membership club that brings the pages of Robb Report to life.

Visit RR1.com
ad