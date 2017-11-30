Follow the Path of India’s Powerful Titans with this Over-the-Top Private Jet Journey

Even if winter hasn’t technically started, the weather’s icy turn can have you dreaming of a getaway to much warmer climes. If you’ve already gotten your week unwinding at a private island resort booked, go for something that dials up the adventure factor, without sacrificing any of the luxury amenities.

Silversea’s new Path of the Powerful Titans trip—an eight-night itinerary that whisks guests on a once-in-a-lifetime tour of India’s most breathtaking sites in a private plane—fits just this bill. Part of the cruise line’s new Couture Collection of pre- and post-cruise itineraries, this trip is exclusively available to guests traveling aboard the Silver Muse’s cruise from Athens to Muscat, Oman. After navigating through the Mediterranean, crossing the Suez Canal, and passing through the Red Sea over 15 days aboard the plush cruise liner, guests will make the journey to Delhi to kick off their tour of India by land and sky.

Once they touch down, guests will spend a day touring the breathtaking mosques, palaces, and forts of the country’s capital—guided by expert lecturers along the way. They will then escape the crowds of the city and venture out into Ranthambore National Park. There, guests will spend days spotting tigers and trekking through the former royal hunting ground in specially-designed 4x4s before retiring to the luxe Sher Bagh Tented Camp (a Relais & Chateaux property) for a sunset cocktail.

After a few tranquil days out in the vast countryside, guests will head to Jodhpur to experience a taste of the decadent maharajah lifestyle. Upon arrival in the city, guests will be transferred via vintage car to the opulent Umaid Bhawan Palace—a sweeping royal private residence turned five-star hotel. They will spend a day exploring the Old City with an expert historian, and then will be treated to a rare private tour and dinner at the sprawling Mehrangarh Fort. The trip then wraps up with a trip back out to the bush as guests fly to the desert city of Jaisalmer.

The Silversea Couture Collection Path of Powerful Titans itinerary departs on October 23, 2018, and is available for booking now.