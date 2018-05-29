Aman’s Latest Around-the-World Journey Revives the Art of the Grand Tour

Though the traditional grand tour that winds its way through Europe at a languid, months-long pace is out of reach for most of us in our over-scheduled modern world, it doesn’t mean that following in the steps of our jet-set ancestors is completely off the table (though, if you do have eight months to spare, embarking on Viking’s longest-ever cruise around the world wouldn’t be a bad idea). Aman is inviting just 16 guests to join it on its thoroughly modern version of the grand tour next spring—hopping through some of the brand’s sleekest properties throughout Asia and Europe aboard a souped-up private Airbus.

The 22-day-long around-the-world journey contains just the right mix of high-energy city stops and lush far-flung getaways, striking a rhythm of exploration and relaxation that helps a jam-packed itinerary feel richly slow. The trip kicks off in Tokyo, where guests will immerse themselves in the city with their choice of experiences curated by Aman—think Sumo lessons with retired wrestlers and a traditional Japanese tea ceremony—and excursions on their own over the course of three days. From there, guests will board the completely customized Airbus ACJ 318 for the quick, three-hour flight to Shanghai. Though none of the travel legs are much longer than seven hours, the full-sized Airbus is equipped with everything needed to make even the longest of long-haul flights comfortable, including four plush lounge areas, two spacious restrooms, and a shower to ensure guests arrive at their next destination feeling as fresh as possible.

After touching down in Shanghai, guests will settle in to a tranquil suite in an ancient Chinese dwelling at Amanyangyun, the brand’s newest—and arguably most ambitious—property. Though the property’s Zen atmosphere and forest of rescued, centuries-old camphor trees belie its proximity to China’s biggest city, after three packed days exploring everything the bustling financial capital has to offer, a flight out to Amanoi in Ninh Thuan, Vietnam, will offer guests a needed opportunity to catch up on a bit of well-deserved R&R.

This slower pace will continue on in Phuket at Amanpuri, where guests will be encouraged to stretch out sore muscles with yoga classes, quiet overactive minds with meditation, or simply let days slip by at the golden-sand beach. From there, the pace will pick back up as guests hop through Aman’s network of lodges throughout Bhutan—with stops including astrology lessons led by monks, a look into the kingdom’s sacred art of weaving, and a hike to the iconic Tiger’s Nest monastery. Three days in Jaipur marks the journey’s last stop in Asia. From their home base at the oasis-like Amanbagh, guests will mix jam-packed days exploring the vibrant city’s rich bazaars, opulent palaces, and sweeping forts with experiences designed to almost stop time—think a traditional fire meditation ritual or enjoying chai with a local family in the villages surrounding the property.

The jet will then whisk guests west toward Europe, stopping for a few sun-soaked days on the Aegean’s Grecian shores at Amanzoe. After unwinding on the beach and exploring always-busy Athens, the journey will then head to the still relatively under-the-radar Montenegro for two nights at Aman Sveti Stefan, a carefully restored 15th-century fortress perched above the glistening Adriatic Sea.

The grand tour then makes its final stop in Venice, where Aman’s 16th-century palazzo on the Grand Canal—complete with original Tiepolo frescoes and gilded ceilings—will provide an ideal jumping-off point for exploring the perennially romantic city . . . not to mention give a glimpse into how the real grand tourers traveled in style centuries ago.