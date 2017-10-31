Sneak Peek: This Airy Rental Villa Will Have You Dreaming of a Sri Lankan Beach Getaway

Though a perennially under-the-radar destination, the colonial village of Galle—located on Sri Lanka’s southern coast—is chock-full of the kind of sprawling, elegant villas that travelers have come to expect when headed to more trafficked Southeast Asian destinations like Thailand and Indonesia. The latest to join this luxe lineup is ISHQ villa, a four-bedroom property located directly along the Indian Ocean.

Slated to open for rentals in early November, the villa is part of a collection designed by renowned architect Bruce Fell-Smith, who helped envision some of the island’s earliest luxury villas in the mid-1990s. The airy, pavilion-style space features high ceilings and whitewashed common areas designed to seamlessly connect the indoors and outdoors. This aesthetic continues in each of the four spacious bedrooms, where the lush landscape is incorporated into the design with large windows and French doors leading to private garden patios equipped with Jacuzzis and luxe outdoor rainwater showers.

When not lounging on the private stretch of white-sand beach or by the pool, guests at ISHQ can enjoy a whole host of on-property activities. Wellness fanatics can start the day with sunrise yoga, work out with the villa’s on-staff dedicated personal trainer, and unwind with a luxe alfresco massage. Lessons in traditional Sri Lankan cooking from the villa’s dedicated chef are available for foodies in the group, and golfers missing their usual tee times can practice their swings by hitting 100 percent biodegradable golf balls into the ocean from the front lawn.

If guests can bear to leave the sprawling villa, the center of Galle is just a short 20-minute drive away. Once there, guests will enjoy private walking tours of the 16th-century fort and surrounding markets, taste virgin white teas while visiting a lush tea plantation, and see the stunning gilt Rumassala temple.

For a look what’s in store for you at ISHQ villa, look at this promotional video: