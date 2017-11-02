LVMH Brings Your Favorite Wine and Spirit Houses to Life with These Exceptional New Itineraries

With Louis Vuitton Moët Hennessy’s far-reaching connections throughout the world of luxury, it should come as no surprise that the luxury conglomerate is able to put together some truly over-the-top itineraries. With its new e-commerce platform Clos19—which will make getting your hands on some of the most exclusive wines and spirits in LVMH’s brand portfolio easier than ever—the group has finally put this global network to good use, offering a host of getaways perfect for oenophiles and gourmands.

Designed to give guests a peek into the long history and outstanding dedication to craftsmanship of some of the group’s biggest brands, the Clos19 Exceptional Experiences itineraries range from breezy European tours to full-fledged expeditions.

Whisky lovers can embark on a 3-day tour through the Scottish Highlands, where they will relax at the renowned Gleneagles Estate, tour Glenmorangie distillery, and try their hands at traditional Scottish activities like archery and falconry. Those with a bit more time can board a sleek yacht for a weeklong cruise through New Zealand’s Cloudy Bay—which, in addition to being a unique way to see the island nation, gives guests the rare opportunity to taste the entire Clos19 portfolio. For the more intrepid, the Antarctica expedition takes guests to the ends of the Earth to enjoy fire and ice tastings inspired by both the frigid landscape outside and the cozy refuge of the luxury camps where guests will stay.

Clos19’s Exceptional Experiences are available for booking now on Clos19. Pricing is based on itinerary length and complexity.