Montana’s Newest Glamping Destination Promises the Vacation of Your Dreams

Montana’s endless blue skies and meadows serve as a backdrop for the Resort at Paws Up, a 37,000-acre ranch that is home to a series of glamping sites. Opened at the beginning of this month, North Bank Camp (a collection of six two- and three-bedroom glamping tents) is the newest addition to the luxurious lineup. Located around 40 minutes from Missoula, Mont., the wilderness encampment is situated on a bluff that overlooks Blackfoot River. Each of the tents are outfitted with furnished decks that face the river, providing panoramic views of Big Sky country.

Inside, multicolored timber walls and backdrops, patterned rugs, and chandeliers create a rustic chic environment. Master bathrooms are outfitted with walk-in glass showers and heated floors, ensuring that guests won’t have to rough it during their stay. Heat and air conditioning provide year-round comfort.

Equipped with a stone fireplace, bar seating, and floor-to-ceiling sliding glass doors, North Bank’s inviting dining pavilion can seamlessly transition from indoor to outdoor space depending on the weather. Personal camp chefs and butlers are on hand to plan menus and plan unforgettable itineraries. While there, guests can go rappelling, hot air ballooning, canoeing, or horseback riding. The truly adventurous can saddle up and embark on a cattle drive alongside trained ranch hands, guiding a herd of cattle to new pastureland. Guided fly-fishing expeditions and hikes provide additional ways to explore nature. Nightly summer rates for a two-bedroom tent (which accommodates four people) start at $3,460.