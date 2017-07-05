The Brando’s Amazing New Bora Bora Overwater Bungalows

In 2014, the Brando—an exquisite French Polynesian private atoll resort once owned by the film icon Marlon Brando—opened its doors with 35 rustic-luxe villas on a spectacular stretch of jungle-lined beach. It had all of the trappings of the iconic tropical retreat, from beach bars and spas to on-site naturalists and sea-to-plate cuisine. The only thing that was missing? The region’s famed accommodation, the overwater bungalow.

That will all change with the December arrival of the new Brando Suites Bora Bora, a collection of four two-bedroom overwater villas located at the nearby InterContinental Bora Bora Resort & Thalasso Spa. The suites will offer 3,229 square feet of indoor/outdoor living space, with floor-to-ceiling windows that perfectly frame the 180-degree views of Bora Bora’s turquoise-hued lagoon and the famous Mount Otemanu. Each accommodations will feature a living and dining area, an upstairs office and relaxation lounge, and an expansive outdoor terrace with a 170-square-foot infinity-edge pool—the largest private of any overwater villa in French Polynesia.

Inspired by Marlon Brando’s vision to create a venture of sustainable development, the Bora Bora suites will also feature local Polynesian design accents, using eco-certified wood, local miki miki wood, and native pandan-leaf roofing. Air-conditioning will be produced by extracting deep-ocean water, a sustainable technology that was perfected at the Brando. For the ultimate Polynesian trip, travelers can pair the Brando Suites—where they can take advantage of the InterContinental’s polished amenities, including a thalassotherapy spa and fine-dining restaurant—with a stay in laid-back barefoot luxury at the Brando.