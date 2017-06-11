The 10 Most Luxurious New Suites Around the World

There’s never been a better time to hole up in an ultra-luxurious suite. From Kyoto to Cape Town and everywhere in-between, hotels are raising the bar, making new strides in design, comfort, and elegance. Here are 10 luxurious new city suites that are redefining what it means to travel in style.

The Penthouse, The Silo, Cape Town

The crown jewel of the hotly anticipated Silo—designed by the prominent London architect Thomas Heatherwick and South Africa’s beloved hotelier Liz Biden—is the one-bedroom Penthouse. It offers stunning triple-aspect views of Cape Town and Table Mountain. Along with more than 2,000 square feet of indoor living space decorated with an opulent mix of modern and colonial-style furnishings, the lavish suite comes with a 250-square-foot balcony that hovers over the city.

Suite Impériale, Ritz Paris

It’s hardly a surprise that the top suite in the lavishly restored Ritz Paris was inspired by the most famously pampered aristocrat in French history. Among the Suite Impériale’s vast salons overlooking the Place Vendôme is a replica of Marie-Antoinette’s bedroom at Versailles—what the hotel bills as a “sumptuous occasion to immerse oneself in 18th-century refinement.” The opulent retreat comes complete with period furnishings, fabrics, and wallpapers; intricate moldings and scrollwork; and a bathroom with a fireplace next to the tub in matching marble finishes.

The Harold S. Vanderbilt Penthouse, Intercontinental New York Barclay

The cherry on top of the Intercontinental New York Barclay’s recent $180 million renovation harks back to the glitz of 1920s New York City. It was during that time that railroad tycoon Harold S. Vanderbilt called this historic property home. The hotel’s 3,000-square-foot, two-bedroom Harold S. Vanderbilt Penthouse is an opulent revival of that glamorous time, featuring old maps of Manhattan and Vanderbilt family photos and a private fitness room.

Extreme WOW Suite, W Las Vegas

Nearly 25 years after “Are You Gonna Go My Way?” launched him into stardom, Lenny Kravitz has managed to reinvent himself as an interior designer. His latest handiwork is the Extreme WOW Suite at the W Las Vegas, created in collaboration with New York City’s Gensler architecture firm (known for such hospitality projects as Santa Barbara’s El Encanto and the Ritz-Carlton, Los Angeles). Sprawling nearly 2,400 square feet and complete with sweeping mountain views (even from the marble bathtub), the suite is all rococo glamour with its silvery grand piano, come-hither photographs, and seas of red velvet.

The Nashville Suite, Westin Nashville

Located on the 26th floor, the 2,000-square-foot Nashville Suite at the Westin Nashville is perched high enough to have stunning views of the city’s skyline through its floor-to-ceiling windows. The one-bedroom suite—complete with cheeky accents like a round king-size bed and see-through shower—is designed with entertainment in mind: There’s a Jacuzzi, pool table, dance floor, and even a Champagne tower. A dedicated butler can get the party started by arranging DJs, singer-songwriters, and, for those in search of a touch of gaudy Vegas in charming Nashville, painted ladies, mermaids, and living sushi models.

Presidential Suite, Four Seasons Hotel Kyoto

No detail has been overlooked at the Four Seasons Hotel Kyoto’s new Presidential Suite. The luxurious brocade that drapes the suite’s interiors was woven at a centuries-old Kyoto atelier that produces textiles for Dior, Chanel, and Louis Vuitton. The tea canisters that stock its living room were crafted by another ancient local artisan, who makes their lids seal just so. Along with more than 2,600 square feet of indoor space, the two-bedroom suite also has a 100-square-foot balcony, from which guests can take in the spectacular views of the 12th-century Myoho-in Temple.

The Grand Terrace Suite, The Berkeley, London

Unveiled as part of a multimillion-dollar renovation at London’s Berkeley hotel, the chic new Grand Terrace Suite is a luxe and serene haven in the heart of Knightsbridge. The suite’s interiors are spacious and stylish, but the showstopper is the wide garden terrace with a dining table overlooking St. Paul’s Church. When the weather isn’t quite suited for alfresco dining, guests can borrow his-and-hers Burberry trenches from the suite’s closet.

The Chairman Suite, Ritz-Carlton, Budapest

The Ritz-Carlton, Budapest’s Ritz-Carlton Suite might be the hotel’s largest and most expensive, but the recently debuted Chairman Suite is more desirable thanks to its distinctly luxurious design. The one-bedroom accommodation sits on a top-floor corner of the building, and features a lofty terrace as well as two full walls of angled, sloping windows that provide abundant views of the city’s skyline, as well as the pedestrian-only Fashion Street. Classically elegant, the living area has separate spaces for working, relaxing, and dining, and the bathroom is luxuriously clad in marble.

The Presidential Penthouse, U.S. Grant, San Diego

Set within the former location of a 1930s radio station, the new bi-level Presidential Penthouse at the U.S. Grant carries just the right amount of art-deco-inspired glamour. Think curvaceous chairs along the bar counter and around the oblong dining table, a tripod lamp tucked into a corner, and glimmering blue mosaic tiles in the splash-around bathroom. Every room of the spacious 11th-floor suite features breathtaking panoramic views over San Diego.

Grand Palace Suite, St. Regis Bal Harbour Resort, Miami

Last summer, the St. Regis Bal Harbour Resort unveiled three new four-bedroom signature suites with marble bathrooms, kitchenettes, media rooms, and spacious balconies that have uninterrupted ocean views. On the 23rd floor, two of these spectacular accommodations can be combined to create the 7,500-square-foot Grand Palace Suite. High above the rest of the resort, the oasis-like suite can comfortably accommodate up to 16 guests—with a St. Regis butler on call, of course.