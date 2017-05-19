Nobu’s Sizzling New Ibiza Bay Hotel

By on May 18, 2017
Nobu Hotel Ibiza Bay

Related Articles

Anticipation for the summer season is heating up in Ibiza, and this year the hottest reservation in town will be on Talamanca Bay, where the new Nobu Hotel Ibiza Bay is scheduled to open on June 30. Located a short drive from Ibiza Town and Marina Botafoch, the hotel (a member of Small Luxury Hotels of the World) is a laidback refuge offering a breezy approach to the island’s classic hot-bodied club scene, with hammocks, hot tubs, and soft Balearic beats pumping throughout.

Nobu Hotel Ibiza Bay

Chef Nobu Matsuhisa’s affinity for fusion translates well here. There’s plenty on offer for those who like to play, from the on-demand mixologist who can craft in-room cocktails to the lively swimming pool lined with cabanas. But there’s also a push for wellness, with a Six Senses Spa with a salon and juice bar and a café serving gluten-free dishes and superfood salads. For something just as healthy but more substantial, there are two restaurants: a seafood eatery and, of course, a Nobu outpost, the latter of which serves the brand’s signature miso-marinated black cod alongside more locally influenced plates. In the 152 rooms, the vibe is contemporary and cool, with natural woods, tie-dye throws, and floor-to-ceiling windows showcasing all that Talamanca Bay has to offer, from white-sand beach to megayacht marina. (slh.com)

Nobu Hotel Ibiza Bay

 

More Destinations

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Most Popular

Latest Galleries in Destinations

More From Our Brands

ad