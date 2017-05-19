Nobu’s Sizzling New Ibiza Bay Hotel

Anticipation for the summer season is heating up in Ibiza, and this year the hottest reservation in town will be on Talamanca Bay, where the new Nobu Hotel Ibiza Bay is scheduled to open on June 30. Located a short drive from Ibiza Town and Marina Botafoch, the hotel (a member of Small Luxury Hotels of the World) is a laidback refuge offering a breezy approach to the island’s classic hot-bodied club scene, with hammocks, hot tubs, and soft Balearic beats pumping throughout.

Chef Nobu Matsuhisa’s affinity for fusion translates well here. There’s plenty on offer for those who like to play, from the on-demand mixologist who can craft in-room cocktails to the lively swimming pool lined with cabanas. But there’s also a push for wellness, with a Six Senses Spa with a salon and juice bar and a café serving gluten-free dishes and superfood salads. For something just as healthy but more substantial, there are two restaurants: a seafood eatery and, of course, a Nobu outpost, the latter of which serves the brand’s signature miso-marinated black cod alongside more locally influenced plates. In the 152 rooms, the vibe is contemporary and cool, with natural woods, tie-dye throws, and floor-to-ceiling windows showcasing all that Talamanca Bay has to offer, from white-sand beach to megayacht marina. (slh.com)