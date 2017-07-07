Inside Palm Springs’ Hottest New Hotel

Palm Springs is awash in sexy little hotels, where slender palm trees cast long shadows over cabana-lined pools and high-style accommodations seem like they were made for Instagram. The desert hideaway’s newest hotel takes that formula even further: Debuted in June, Holiday House is a 21st-century re-imagining of a 1950s icon designed by the legendary midcentury-modern architect Herbert Burns.

The new hotel, which features 28 rooms and suites, is the result of a collaboration between the owners of Palm Springs’s rustic-chic Sparrows Lodge and the Los Angeles–based interior designer Mark D. Sikes. Together, the team modernized the historic space, remaining true to its 50s-era roots while adding fresh new details like an airy blue-and-white color palette, walnut and wicker accents, and pop-art paintings and sculptures from the likes of Roy Lichtenstein, John Bladessari, and David Hockney. As an homage to the ‘50s, many of the rooms also come with retro-inspired cherry-red Smeg mini-refrigerators.

The Holiday House’s location at the base of the San Jacinto Mountains in the center of Palm Springs’ downtown district gives guests prime access to the region’s best design, arts, and culture destinations, as well as renowned boutiques and must-try restaurants. Of course, guests can’t be faulted for staying right where they are, lounging at the hotel’s oasis-like pool with a good summer read and a strong cocktail, or munching on lobster rolls and other delights at the for-guests-only restaurant.