Perfect Hideaway’s Newest Vacation Rental Rolls the Best of Cape Town into One Sleek and Stylish House

With its dramatic rocky cliffs, glistening blue water, and sightlines that go on for miles, it’s hard to rival the beauty of Cape Town’s Bantry Bay. That said, the new Icaria house from Perfect Hideaways may come close. Suspended on the edge of Cape Peninsula’s steep mountain slopes that rush down to the water’s edge, the whitewashed vacation rental is a design lover’s dream. After all, it features gorgeous textiles, to-die-for finishes, and, of course, jaw-dropping views around every corner.

Tucked away from the rest of the hip Atlantic Seaboard neighborhood, the five-bedroom house is perched on the edge of the Table Mountain Nature Reserve; the entire south-facing portion of the property boasts unparalleled views to the reserve’s other-worldly granite rocks and scrubby flora. Outside, guests can explore both land and sea by navigating the property’s many terraces, which boast alfresco dining areas, plush sun loungers, and a pool that juts out over the ocean below.

If guests are able to tear themselves away from the beauty that surrounds the property, inside they’ll find bright and airy communal spaces filled with plush couches along with a sleek kitchen perfect for cooking communal meals in together. Stylishly decorated to reflect the globally minded tastes of the owner—who regularly travels between Cape Town, New York City, and the Hamptons—the house’s neutral color palette is accented by olive greens, vibrant yellows, and saturated reds. Each of the five individually designed bedrooms feature stunning views from their private terraces or balconies—but the property’s showstopper is the master suite, which boasts a standalone tub that offers up some of the most stunning vistas of anywhere in the house.

When not enjoying themselves on the property, guests can head to nearby Clifton’s beaches for a dip in the ocean or visit the ever-popular Victoria & Albert Waterfront to browse through some of the city’s best boutiques before heading into the city center for dinner at the trendy Mullberry & Prince.