The New VIP Lounge at Punta Cana International Airport Is a Plane Spotter’s Dream Come True

Having a layover has never been more fun. The Dominican Republic’s Punta Cana International Airport, one of the Caribbean’s biggest travel hubs, has revealed that its brand-new VIP lounge will feature an outdoor infinity-edge pool—the first of its kind in the western hemisphere, and a worthy rival to the over-the-top VIP lounges in Asia and the Middle East.

Set to open in December—and still expected to be on time, despite the hurricanes that have recently ravaged the region—the lounge is the crown jewel of a half-decade-long expansion project that has seen the construction of a new tarmac and terminal. Designed by local architect Antiono Segundo Imbert, the lounge, which features stylish clean lines and floor-to-ceiling windows that practically beg guests to head outside to the pool deck, overlooks this new tarmac. A dip in the water puts travelers on almost the same level as the planes parked on the runway below, providing a thoroughly unique vantage point for plane-spotting fanatics to watch the jets take off and land.

Ideal for those looking to ease their way out of the laid-back island life, the lounge is open to elite status flyers and priority pass members on participating airlines. Day passes for travelers looking to squeeze every last drop of indulgence out of their vacation are also available for purchase.

In addition, the airport has plans to roll out Preclearance to all U.S. travelers later this year, allowing them to clear U.S. Customs and Border Protection before boarding their flights back to the States.