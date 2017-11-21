Ride the Real Orient-Express in First-Class Style

The most iconic train in the world hits the big screen this month. The fictional setting for Agatha Christie’s cherished 1934 novel Murder on the Orient Express, the Venice Simplon-Orient-Express is making headlines once again as Johnny Depp, Judy Dench, and Michelle Pfeiffer star in the film adaptation of the classic who-dunnit. Should the film inspire in you a bit of locomotive wanderlust (without the salacious slaughter, of course), the legendary train, operated by the luxury brand Belmond, has just the unveiled a trio of new suites that promise a luxurious new way to hit the rails.

Debuting in March and available for bookings now, the Grand Suites are so elegant and spacious, you might think you’re in a five-star hotel—save for the view of those rolling landscapes out your window. Each of the three acommodations occupies its own carriage (a space that usually houses nine cabins) and features a private bathroom and separate living area. Designed by London-based Wimberly Interiors, and crafted by master artisans in France, each suite is named for one of the train’s historic original stops—Paris, Venice, and Istanbul—and dressed in décor that reflects elements of that destination. Look out for hand-crafted Venetian glass, silver-hued silks, and baroque-style furnishings in the Venice Suite, and hand-carved woods and embossed leather in the Istanbul Suite.

In addition to the extra elbow room, Grand Suite guests will also enjoy private transfers to and from the train, a dedicated personal cabin steward, bespoke amenities (like art deco–inspired bathrobes), and the option to dine privately en-suite. Of course, the rest of the Venice Simplon-Orient-Express is just as alluring, with its Lalique glass-paneled dining car serving artisanal cuisine and Champagne bar serving Taittinger and Laurent Perrier Rosé well into the wee hours. Still, the temptation to order that bubbly in—it’s free-flowing for suite guests, after all—might be the greatest luxury of all, especially with a good detective novel in hand.