Roar Africa Offers the Ultimate High-Flying Safari Adventure

Your next African safari is going to be the sky-high adventure that tops them all. Launching in summer 2018, the new Singita Private Jet Experience from Roar Africa will take discerning and first-time safari-goers alike on an excursion that melds the freedom of following personal whim with the luxury of expertly organized travel. Concierge-like service and master guides that are as present or discreet as desired complement an elegant private jet that turns air travel’s typical cabin into a lounge, carrying explorers from Tanzania to Zimbabwe and into South Africa, and affording guests the opportunity to explore the Africa they want—and the Africa they didn’t know existed.

The weeklong excursion begins in Kilimanjaro, where travelers meet their private jet for a quick jaunt to the Grumeti Game Reserve, adjacent to Serengeti National Park. By day, the Great Migration unfolds across the reserve’s vast plains as 2 million grazing animals make their annual trek, resulting in the most diverse mass migration in the world.

The safari continues at the 1920s-style Singita Sabora Tented Camp, which, situated on 350,000 acres of the private wilderness, offers guests luxury (tents outfitted with antique mahogany travel chests, Persian rugs, and silk curtains) and adventure (on-site viewings of bearded wildebeest, bat-eared foxes, giraffes, and more). Guests feast on grilled lobster and sip chilled Champagne under the open sky, watching the magnificent Serengeti unfold around them.

Two more stops on this exclusive trip are Singita Pamushana at Zimbabwe’s Gonarezhou National Park and Singita Ebony Lodge at South Africa’s Sabi Sand Game Reserve. Each property focuses on conservation and luxury in equal measure, offering such experiences as tracking endangered painted dogs, explorations of millennia-old rock art, and fishing and boating excursions in Malilangwe.

Roar Africa’s itinerary is entirely customizable, designed for change according to each guest’s needs and interests. Founded by Zimbabwe-born Deborah Calmeyer in 2005, Roar Africa seeks to inspire adventure through a connection to the raw beauty of the land, providing a comfortable but intimate lens through which to both view and experience the untouched majesty that is Africa. Calmeyer’s custom-designed private-jet experience will take place June 11–18, 2018. Pricing starts at $35,000 per person, based on 12 travelers, and includes all jet transfers, activities, accommodations, meals, and alcoholic beverages (excluding French Champagne).