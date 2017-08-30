Rosewood Sanya Makes Its Grand Debut

Located on the stunning shores of Haitang Bay on Hainan Island, Rosewood Sanya is an art-infused contemporary hotel and the first mainland Chinese resort for the brand. Sweeping views of the South China Sea complement all 246 guest rooms—45 of which feature private plunge pools. Keeping in tune with the nature-inspired design philosophy, the resort incorporates tribal totems, wood accents, and soft tones of gray and blue.

Situated on the 13th floor is the staggering 360-foot infinity pool, complete with the HAI pool bar where light bites and signature cocktails await. The resort’s five restaurants and lounges offer an assortment of cuisine—from a sophisticated spin on comfort food at East Kitchen to fresh fish at the Fishmonger (opening at the end of September) to a menu packed with grilled favorites at the Chop House. For a truly unforgettable experience, the resort is offering an exclusive A Sense of Taste program that takes guests on an in-depth gastronomic journey into the culture of Sanya’s culinary scene.

Outdoor activities abound on the island. Whether in search of an invigorating round of golf, a day spent on the beach, outdoor yoga, or a plethora of water sports, guests will find themselves with plenty to do and much to explore. Take a moment to breathe and pamper yourself at Sense, a Rosewood Spa, where massage therapists focus their treatments on healing and tranquility.

Uniquely positioned within 40 acres of pristine gardens that surround the Sanya Forum—the largest convention center in Haitang Bay—Rosewood Sanya is an integrated resort that offers a variety of venues as well as a residential-style property called the Pavilion.