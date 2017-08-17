// RR One

Inside South Africa’s Most Stylish New Safari Lodge

Singita Sweni is redefining luxury in the bush with a radical new look.

South Africa’s Singita Sweni safari lodge.

South Africa’s Singita Sweni safari lodge has debuted a radical renovation. The Kruger National Park camp—which first opened in 2004 on a 33,000-acre private concession along with its sister property, the recently redesigned Singita Lebombo—has replaced its dark greens and traditional African décor with a vibrant new style that brings a dazzling dose of glamour to the banks of the verdant Sweni River.

Reopened in July, Sweni’s new look is the work of safari design gurus Cécile & Boyd, who went for a sophisticated—and downright audacious—style saturated in dramatic hues (citron, teal, emerald, pink, and chocolate brown) that mimic the bursts of color found in nature. Polished marble and gold ore are glitzy contrasts to recycled wood in the glass-walled suites and public areas. A new two-bedroom family suite has also been added with its own private plunge pool and sprawling terraces.

South Africa’s Singita Sweni safari lodge

South Africa’s Singita Sweni safari lodge  Photo: Courtesy Singita Sweni

Winding along the riverbank, connected by wooden walkways, the lodge has gained a smart new pool deck, and in the dining room, a new show kitchen where Cape Town–based celebrity chef Liam Tomlin has created a diverse menu blending artisanal cooking techniques and fresh produce with seasonally relevant ingredients that draw on global influences. Unchanged is Sweni’s wine cellar, filled with a selection of Africa’s most sought-after reserves, a perfect place to source sundowners for an evening game drive filled with sightings of lions, elephants, white rhinoceroses, and more.

South Africa’s Singita Sweni safari lodge

South Africa’s Singita Sweni safari lodge  Photo: Courtesy Singita Sweni

