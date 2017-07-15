Say Hello to the New Ibiza

Is the enfant terrible finally growing up? This summer, hard-partying Ibiza is showing its softer side with a handful of new luxury hotels and villas. Here, we check in to four new properties that will forever change the way you see this wet ‘n’ wild Balearic isle.

Nobu Hotel Ibiza Bay

Leading the way is Nobu Hotel Ibiza Bay, which debuted in June with a relaxed vibe that trades the island’s classic hot-bodied pool scene for hammocks and soft Balearic beats. In the 152 rooms, everything is contemporary and cool, with natural woods, tie-dye throws, and floor-to-ceiling windows showcasing all that Talamanca Bay has to offer, from white-sand beach to megayacht marina. There’s also a Six Senses spa, and, of course, a Nobu restaurant serving such signature dishes as miso-marinated black cod alongside more locally influenced plates.

Seven Pines Resort Ibiza

Nearby, hovering above the secluded sands of Cala Codolar, Seven Pines Resort Ibiza, a member of Luxury Hotels of the World, offers guests three swimming pools and a 16,150-square-foot spa on a magnificent cliff overlooking the sea. Each of the 195 suites features a private outdoor terrace (many with swimming pools) and stylish Ibiza-inspired decor. Modern Mediterranean cuisine is the focus at the restaurant; the glamorous Pershing Bar and sexy Cone Club offer further entertainment. Book the resort’s Pershing yacht for pleasure cruises to the magical rock island of Es Vedra.

Sir Joan Hotel

Opened this month, Ibiza Town’s Sir Joan brings high style to the city center with maritime-meets-modern decor and a cabana-lined rooftop pool and garden. The hotel’s 38 rooms and suites include two penthouses suites, both of which feature wraparound terraces with open-air kitchens, private cabanas, and 360-degree views of the Ibiza. Nautical-inspired interiors by the Tel Aviv–based design firm Baranowitz + Kronenber include stripped wooden yacht flooring and polished stainless steel wall panels accented with a collection of art by Spanish artists. Cuisine is also a highlight thanks to the Japanese-Peruvian bistro Izakaya serving fresh sushi and sashimi and traditional Robata-grilled dishes.

Casa Lakshmi Luz

After 10 years of organizing bespoke holistic retreats around Ibiza, Larah Davis, co-director of Ibiza Retreats has launched Casa Lakshmi Luz, a boho-chic retreat house nestled in Santa Eulalia’s bucolic countryside that highlights yoga and meditation, spa treatments, wellness workshops, and plant-based cuisine. “Ibiza has always had a flourishing spiritual scene,” Davis says. “It features so many backdrops in which to practice, teach, and heal.” Now it finally has a luxurious wellness villa to match.