See the Celestial Splendor of the Solar Eclipse while Experiencing Oregon’s Terrestrial Beauty

Across the country on August 21, experienced stargazers and amateur astrologers alike will gather to watch one of nature’s most awe-inspiring occurrences: a total solar eclipse. A number of resorts and hotels that lay in the path of the eclipse will be going all out with over-the-top viewing experiences to mark the event. And with good reason, as the next total solar eclipse visible in North America will not occur until 2024.

But travel outfitter Black Tomato is going one step further by offering the private, customizable Whales, Wine, and Total Eclipses on the Oregon Coast package. This experience pairs a stay at the Salishan Spa & Golf Resort (to watch the celestial ballet) with a tour designed to take in the terrestrial beauty of Oregon’s coastline.

The three-night trip begins in Portland, Ore., where the travelers will meet with an expert guide who will chauffer them down the Oregon Coastal Highway. Along the way, the group will stop to take in its stunning panoramic vistas of the sea at Ecola State Park and climb the giant dunes of Pacific City before finishing the scenic drive at Salishan Spa & Golf Resort.

The next morning, the guests will get ready to watch the eclipse at 10 a.m. from the hotel’s spacious lawns. The hotel will provide viewing glasses for the once-in-a-lifetime experience, which will last just about two minutes.

Afterward, guests will travel to Depoe Bay for a majestic experience closer to home as they hop on a boat to search for gray whales. The final day of the trip will be spent in Oregon’s Willamette wine country, where guests will have the chance to close out their journey by raising a glass of pinot to the unforgettable experience.

If guests just aren’t ready to let the trip end, Black Tomato can also be tapped to prolong the fun with trips through Northern California or up to Vancouver, Canada. The Whales, Wine, and Total Eclipses on the Oregon Coast package is priced from $3,250 per person.