Sneak Peek: Silversea’s New Silver Muse is Redefining Cruise-Ship Luxury

Silversea Cruises has introduced its ninth—and most luxurious—ship, Silver Muse. Constructed by the Italian shipbuilding company Fincantieri and launched this spring, the 596-passenger ocean liner features 298 lavish suites, each offering such plush amenities as tailor-made minibars, designer toiletries, and round-the-clock butler service. Its three signature suites—the Owner’s Suite, the Grand Suite, and the Royal Suite—are even outfitted with mattresses from luxury bed maker Savoir.

The fashionable elegance continues throughout the rest of the ship. In addition to the requisite lounges, casino, and pool deck, guests will find a bespoke library (with titles curated by the 80-year-old London-based bookseller Heywood Hill); a Zàgara Beauty Spa (featuring Elemis products), a men’s grooming salon; and a Mood Room with personalized music, video and lighting for the ultimate onboard relaxation. The ship’s pièces de résistance, however, are its eight gourmet restaurants, the highlight of which is the classic French La Dame, the only Relais & Châteaux restaurant at sea.

The Silver Muse has a full dance card in its inaugural year, with itineraries ranging from the Mediterranean to the Panama Canal to the southernmost tip of Argentina. By its first birthday, it will have visited 52 UNESCO World Heritage Sites and 130 ports in 34 countries.

In addition to introducing the Silver Muse, this year Silversea is investing $170 million—the largest in the company’s history—to refurbish their entire fleet of luxury ships. Silver Whisper and Silver Explorer will receive glamorous renovations, while Silver Cloud will be converted into an ice-class expedition vessel for journeys to the Arctic and Antarctica.