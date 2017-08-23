This Tranquil New Rental Villa is a Southern Sri Lankan Gem

Perched on a lush hilltop just outside of Galle—a sleepy seaside town in southern Sri Lanka that was once a colonial stronghold of the Portuguese and Dutch—is the tranquil new Sisindu T. The airy six-bedroom rental villa, which starts at $12,600 a week, was designed by one of the country’s premier architects. It’s the perfect place for families or large groups to unwind from the hustle and bustle of everyday life and includes a full range of resort-style amenities, a spa, and a dedicated private chef.

The spacious villa is located just 15 minutes up the hill from the picturesque colonial-style buildings and dramatic beaches of the UNESCO World Heritage Site, offering sweeping 360-degree views of the Laccadive Sea, the verdant Sri Lankan jungle, and the surrounding eight-acre Pokkuluwa Kanda tea estate. The property has been designed to make the most of its impressive vantage point, and guests can soak up the sights from the infinity pool, plush sun loungers, and expansive rooftop terrace.

This focus on the stunning surrounding environment—which is home to an abundance of exotic birds, peacocks, and monkeys—continues indoors into the communal living spaces, where carefully curated furniture is designed around the natural rock elements and trees allowed to grow through the villa’s open ceilings. The master bedroom also features open-air elements, like a luxuriously appointed indoor-outdoor bathroom complete with two showers and a deep soaking tub.