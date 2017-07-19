The 10 Coziest, Most Intimate Luxury Inns Across America

VIEW SLIDESHOW

While luxury hotels and resorts offer high-end stays with quality amenities, they often come at the expense of personality, one-on-one attention, and an intimate feeling. This summer, escape to one of America’s most luxurious inns, which provides that cozy, personal touch without losing any of the plush amenities and five-star service.

Our favorite inns are secluded in spectacular natural surroundings or quaint little towns, giving them the added bonus of providing a level of privacy and that ever-elusive feeling of truly getting away from it all.