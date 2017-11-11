10 Luxe Villas from Around the Globe to Call Home for the Holidays

Whether you are looking for a white Christmas or want to escape winter’s chill for more tropical climes, settling into a sprawling villa or secluded chateau is an ideal way to take (most of) the stress out of getting all your loved ones under one roof this holiday season. In addition to being in prime locations, these 10 showstopping villas come fully equipped with everything from on-staff masseuses to gourmet chefs to cozy cinemas to keep your guests entertained and stress levels low. And while the common spaces in these villas are plenty, each is sure to provide just the right amount of breathing room to ensure everyone keeps their holiday spirit.